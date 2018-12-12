Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council Meeting

By WAm

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council,‪ said that vocational and technical training are key for the development journey, as per the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to train skilled Emiratis who are able to compete in every sphere.‬ ‪"Vocational and technical training are key pillars in our journey towards tomorrow, as well as for our current economic and social sustainability. It plays key role in keeping pace with the fast changes related to the fourth industrial revolution and enhance UAE competitiveness, where promoting vocational and technical training is key for job market mainly in new specialities and crafts to further support ‬emiratisation of key sectors," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also said that education is a top priority for Dubai Government, as part of its efforts to develop human assets and invest in human capital, to prepare a generation ready to compete in a knowledge based economy; which is in line with Dubai’s drive towards leadership in every sphere. His Highness also stressed on the importance of ensure the highest quality of education in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he chaired meeting of The Executive Council at Emirates Towers in presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed the vocational and technical training strategy in Dubai, presented by KHDA. The strategy aims to increase number of Emiratis joining vocational training institutes, where currently only 28% of Emiratis who dropped out from schools join vocational training institutes.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority presented the proactive policy of the Dubai Aerial Dome, by launching a system that regulate and organise drones, which aims to increase safety and security.