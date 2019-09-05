Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeting at Expo 2020 headquarters

By Dubai Media Office

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the new season message by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to officials clearly highlights that “their place is in the field.”

This came during the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai, which was held at Expo 2020 headquarters, as part of the follow-up progress at the site in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed pointed out that the new season messages are a key to comprehensive development and the pioneering approach in government work established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai stressed the importance of coordinating all efforts to achieve the vision of the leadership and ensure the immediate implementation of the message. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed optimism that the next phase will add to Dubai’s qualitative achievements at all levels and held create a better future for future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed indicated that the meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai at Expo 2020 headquarters is a direct translation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's message to follow developments in person to follow up on work progress. He added that preparations are well underway to make Expo 2020 Dubai the best in the 168-year history of the Expo.

The Crown Prince praised the accomplished and determined team led by H.E. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of the Expo 2020 Bureau, and the support from the Federal Government, local governments and the private sector.

During the meeting, His Highness and the members of the Executive Council reviewed a presentation made by H.E. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy and Najib Al Ali, Executive Director of Expo Dubai 2020, highlighting the progress in the various pavilions of different countries participating in the mega event.