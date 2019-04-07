Hamdan bin Mohammed cheers teams at the Gov Games

By WAM

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum returned to the Gov Games site on Kite Beach to cheer for the teams competing for the finale under the theme 1Team1Spirit.

The teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police will join F3, Fujairah Police, UAE Security Forces, and the Ministry of Education for a chance to clinch the title of the event and emerge victorious.

Part of the F3 Team himself, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed stressed that the objective of participation in the 2nd edition of the Gov Games is to demonstrate the importance of teamwork and to motivate others.

Comprising teams from various Dubai government departments, other emirates and the UAE federal government, as well as significantly more international participants from major cities across different continents, the expanded Gov Games 2019 is a collaboration between the General Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council and Dubai Sports Council.