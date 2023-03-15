By E247

- In line with the directives of the UAE President ..Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of remote working for Dubai Government employees on Fridays during Ramadan



70 per cent of Dubai government employees will be allowed to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month; 30% will work from the office



In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to allow 70 per cent of federal government employees to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued directives to implement the same remote working measures for Dubai Government employees.



The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9:00 am to 14:30 pm Monday -Thursday; and 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.



The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours. The DGHR encouraged government entities to allow 70% of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month.



The DGHR extended Ramadan wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and all UAE citizens and residents.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.