​Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Government of Dubai employees before Eid Al Fitr

By E247

Sheikh Hamdan’s directives aimed at raising happiness of Dubai Government employees

Government of Dubai Media Office – 10 April 2023: In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on early disbursement of the April salaries of employees of federal government entities, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued directives to pay April salaries to Government of Dubai employees before Eid Al Fitr.

Based on His Highness’s directives, the Government of Dubai will disburse April salaries to employees on Monday, 17 April. The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.