Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 38th GITEX Technology Week

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today launched the 38th GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed toured the five-day exhibition, which involves 4,000 government authorities and private sector companies that specialise in information technology, artificial intelligence, AI, blockchain, robotics, cloud computing, 5G and other emerging technologies.

"I am happy and proud of the fact that our beloved country has earned a good international reputation and world fame, especially among specialised companies, businessmen and investors, who are looking for security, safety, decent living, care and economic feasibility of their projects and investments. Not to mention the laws and regulations that safeguard these rights and interests," His Highness said.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan viewed several display platforms and the pavilions of international companies from more than 100 countries, including the UAE, such as the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company, Etisalat, Dubai International Airport, Cisco, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Dubai Police General Headquarters, Zain Kuwait Telecom, Huawei, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, the Dubai Municipality and the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, as well as the pavilions of the governments of Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Dubai and the National Media Council, where they heard detailed presentations about the technological programmes they are implementing or have already implemented in the areas of smart cities, AI and other advanced technologies.

His Highness also inspected the activities of the 3rd GITEX Future Stars 2018, which is being held on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week and is a major event in the world of technology. The event aims to support small and emerging companies, by bringing together innovative youth, including university and institute students, emerging companies, investors and buyers from around the world, who can adopt the ideas and innovations of the youth while encouraging them to invent and be creative in the world of technology, especially smart technology.

Accompanying the Dubai Crown Prince were Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; as well as a number of senior officials and heads of government departments.