Hamdan bin Mohammed launches exceptional 4th edition of HBMAIPM with new category, ‘Innovative Practices in Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic’

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced an exceptional 4th edition of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management featuring a new category titled ‘Innovative Practices in Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic’.

With the new category, the Award seeks to recognise organisations that have demonstrated outstanding innovation in project management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dubai is combating the pandemic in its own unique way, with innovative processes and solutions. Under the guidance of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, innovation has always been a cornerstone of Dubai’s social and economic growth. Across its development journey, the emirate has set a global example in generating and executing new ideas to positively transform itself, create new opportunities and overcome crises. Our measured and effective response to the COVID-19 crisis has been marked by the efficient use of innovation in various aspects of the fight against the crisis. Innovation has greatly supported our efforts to educate, equip and empower organisations and individuals to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” HH Sheikh Hamdan said.

The new award category has two sections, the first for SMEs and the second for large enterprises such as government, semi-government and private organisations. The total amount allocated for this category is US$80,000.

Registration for the HBMAIPM opens on 1 June and closes on 31 August 2020. Submissions will be received online via www.hbmaipm.com, and winners will be announced in November this year.

Visionary Leadership

“In realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue efficient work under all circumstances and emergencies, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, the 4th Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management 2020 has been endorsed”, said His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

“The launch of the category named ‘Innovative Practices in Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic’ is a step forward in preparing for the post-COVID-19 world. The aim is to encourage both SMEs and large entities to share knowledge and expertise in the field of crisis management”, Al Tayer continued.

Sustained Contributions

Al Tayer invited all entities and teams to support and enhance crisis management by developing innovative smart and sustainable solutions and creative techniques for exploring and assessing risks and crises. He stressed that the revamped HBMAIPM is an example of Dubai’s drive to sustain contributions and raise the competitiveness of business communities, apart from honouring efforts to develop crisis exit strategies. He added that the award would open up new horizons for exploring effective and innovative approaches to crisis management.

“The HBMAIPM is an inspiring innovative tool with benefits across the board. It has created a powerful platform for reviewing the best innovative practices. With its new category, the award will inspire local and global business communities and attract broad and competitive submissions recapping excellent practices of crisis management,” noted Al Tayer.

Global hub for project management innovators

The HBMAIPM was launched in 2015 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The award has the vision to transform Dubai into a global hub for project management innovators and specialists and provide a platform to identify, reward, encourage and empower project management innovators. It seeks to set a database that incorporates the best project management practices and business models of project management. It also provides a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and training on project management skills.

In its past editions, the HBMAIPM has honoured talented project management innovators locally, regionally and internationally. It explored and assessed a host of innovative project management practices and enabled the sharing of such knowledge. It also created a platform for contributing creative ideas, exchanging fine expertise and knowledge of project management, and applying such deliverables in project management and applications with four categories: The first category, The Innovative Organisation in Project Management Award for Organisations honours three winners. The second category for Individuals includes the Innovative Project Manager Award and the Innovative PMO Manager Award. The third category for Teams is the Innovative Team Award. The fourth category, the Academic Category, includes the Scientific Research for the Innovative Project Management Award and the Innovative Project Management Award–Academic Category. The Award has a total purse of AED2.6 million (about US$710,000).

