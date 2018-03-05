Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Government Games’ initiative promote teamwork

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, highlighted the important role that teamwork plays in achieving the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to achieve the highest global rankings for Dubai in various fields.

"We are Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team, which always turns challenges into opportunities, overcomes all challenges through teamwork and constantly strives to raise our ability to face future challenges," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan's comments came as he announced the ‘Government Games’ initiative, the first initiative of its kind in the world that aims to promote teamwork and team spirit among government employees. Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum attended the launch of the initiative at the Emirates Towers along with members of the Board of the Executive Council.

"We are in a constant race for excellence. We do not know what the future holds, but one thing remains constant in our journey - our ability to respond positively to what the future will bring," H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said. "The team is the foundation of any institution and the most important factor behind its ability to achieve its goals. Anyone can build a team, but the hardest task is to build team spirit, which is the energy that animates a team’s members and transforms challenges into opportunities," H.H. added.

"We are a team that has imbibed the pioneering spirit of Dubai, which makes us eager to embrace what tomorrow will bring. We work with endless energy and a tireless creative spirit. The ‘Government Games’ translate this spirit into a competition that tests our ability to collaborate and think out of the box in unusual and challenging situations. It is the first of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening team-bonding in government teams. This initiative will redefine the meaning of government teamwork that lies at the heart of our beloved nation’s achievements," he further said.

"The core objective of the ‘Government Games’ is to give participating teams a new experience that teaches them the true meaning of determination, harmony, commitment, passion and collaboration. I am sure that the lessons learned from this initiative will have a positive impact on the performance of government entities," H.H. said.

The ‘Government Games’ initiative seeks to highlight the importance of teamwork in achieving common objectives. The first initiative of its kind that tests collaboration, strategic thinking and physical endurance, the ‘Government Games’ embody the essence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s statement that "sports teach us persistence, teamwork, respect for laws, and fairness towards our opponents."

The competitions featured in the ‘Government Games’ are aimed at testing the teamwork, strategic thinking and fitness levels of participating teams. The new initiative is part of the Dubai government's efforts to raise levels of team bonding and performance across government entities in order to enhance their ability to achieve the highest levels of excellence.

The ‘Government Games’ encourage government teams to participate in a range of physical and mental challenges that test a team’s strategic thinking, problem solving skills and endurance levels. The elimination round of the competition features nine different tests while the final round features a single test. The tests have been designed according to global benchmarks. The competition’s prizemoney of AED2 million will distributed equally between the winning men’s and women’s teams.

The event, to be held from 26th to 28th April, at Kite Beach in Dubai, will be open to all local and federal government entities including government employees of other emirates. The Executive Council will oversee the organisation of the initiative in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council. Meraas will be the strategic sponsor of the ‘Government Games’. More details on the initiative are available on www.govgames.ae Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti praised the objectives of the initiative, which he said reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s youthful energy and leadership inspire us to promote strong team spirit among government teams. The ‘Government Games’ are a mix of mental and physical challenges that aim to enhance organisational performance levels in a creative way to achieve the larger aim of boosting Dubai’s position as one of the world most dynamic governments," Al Basti said.

He said the new initiative will help realise the aim of achieving the highest rankings for Dubai and the UAE in various global indices. He thanked Dubai Sports Council for being the organiser of the event and Meraas Holding for its continuous support for various government entities.

Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council Mattar Al Tayer said that the ‘Government Games’ aim to positively impact the wellbeing of employees by enhancing teamwork. He said the Dubai Sports Council is proud to partner with The Executive Council in launching the initiative.

Group Chairman of Meraas Holding Abdulla Al Habbai said that sponsoring the new initiative reflects Meraas’ commitment to contribute to enhancing the happiness of the community.