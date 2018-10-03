Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 'Smart Police Station' in La Mer

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today inaugurated a Dubai Smart Police Station, SPS. in the La Mer area of Dubai. The police station is the second SPS in the city following the opening of a branch in City Walk last September, the first-of-its-kind in the region and the world.

The technology-based smart police station is free of human interaction and offers 27 smart key services in six different languages such as reporting crimes, traffic incidents, as well as 33 community-related services, around the clock.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police briefed the Dubai Crown Prince on the mechanisms used at the station and the smart services it provides to the public.

Some of the services include labour-related complaints, home security, human trafficking crimes, supporting victims of violence, and the payment of fines. The stations aim to help members of the public avoid the need to visit traditional police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his delight at the remarkable development achieved by Dubai Police and its constant strife to facilitate services to the public and cutting down on waiting time.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council.