Hamdan bin Mohammed leads F3 Team to Gov Games finals

The second qualifying round of the Gov Games for men saw intense competition between 45 teams. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council managed to lead the F3 Team into the final round with a total point score of 156. 45 teams went head to head in the men’s qualifying rounds.

Excitement fills the air at the Kite Beach, Dubai today where teams prepare to tackle the hardest of obstacles designed to test the mental and physical strength and agility in the final round.

The first edition of Gov Games is organised by the Executive Council of Dubai in association with the Dubai Sports Council and in partnership with Meraas.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s F3 Team collected 156 points followed by Ministry of Interior (142), Sharjah Police (141), Fujairah Police (140.5), Ministry of Education (140.5), and Abu Dhabi Airports (140.5).

KSA Vision 2030 team from Saudi Arabia, a team representing the Egyptian government, Nigeria, and Canada took part in the Gov Games as guest teams.