Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed review Dubai Municipality’s key strategic projects

By WAM

DUBAI, 9th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said: “Dubai Municipality is not only responsible for providing basic services but also for enhancing the wellbeing, satisfaction and happiness of all residents of Dubai. Dubai Municipality’s corporate transformation is set to raise the quality of its projects, and we expect more in future.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said, “Dubai is a cosmopolitan city and Mohammed bin Rashid's goal is to make it the most beautiful and best in the world. The corporate transformation initiatives of Dubai Municipality are progressing well, and the Municipality's role in leveraging development and forging partnerships with the private sector will consolidate Dubai’s global stature.”

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum made these remarks during a visit to Dubai Municipality today. They were briefed on the Municipality’s operations since the start of its restructuring, as well as the progress of several key initiatives and projects and strategic plans.

Their Highnesses were welcomed at Dubai Municipality by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar; and Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum began their tour at the "Beginning of the Journey" exhibition, where they saw a selection of images that chronicle Dubai Municipality’s journey over the years, as well as some of its most significant accomplishments. The exhibition included images of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at Dubai Municipality's opening ceremony in 1979, the late Queen Elizabeth II's visit, the Dubai World Trade Centre's opening, the construction of the Al Maktoum Bridge, and archival images of historical and archaeological sites. Their Highnesses later visited the Hall of the Future where Dubai Municipality's accomplishments were visually displayed.

Their Highnesses were briefed by the executive leaders of Dubai Municipality and their teams on the most important results of the corporate transformation, The activation of the new organisational structure of the Municipality has reached 80% completion, and 170 initiatives have been implemented as part of the 100-day plans of the executive directors.

They were also briefed on Dubai Municipality’s most important objectives in its next phase of development, which include 200 corporate transformation initiatives set to be implemented in the 2023-2024 period. Dubai Municipality aims to increase the percentage of projects featuring private sector partnerships to 60% and achieve a 90% rate of customer happiness.

Dubai Municipality has made significant contributions to beautifying Dubai, by planting more than 500,000 trees in the emirate between 2020 and 2022, at a rate of 500 trees per day. It also produced more than 136 million seedlings of plants and flowers in its nurseries between 2020 and 2022. The 100 Year Project initiated by Dubai Municipality, featuring the largest and longest sustainable rainwater tunnel, has made significant contrubutions to raising the emirate’s sustainability. The Municipality’s efforts also resulted in achieving a soil quality index of 95.7%, an air quality index of 95.34%, and a water quality index of 94.4%.



Dubai, the best city to live in.



Dubai Municipality’s efforts led to a 200% increase in land allocated to citizens’ residential areas in 2023. It also developed a 50 km mountain bike track in the Mushrif National Park. The Municipality developed more than 70 residential parks, family squares, and sports grounds in citizens’ residential areas between 2020 and 2022, as part of its efforts to consolidate Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to live in. The Municipality also completed more than 6 million inspection visits and laboratory examinations between 2020 and 2022 aimed at ensuring high levels of public health and safety and food safety.

Future initiatives and projects

Their Highnesses were briefed on the most important new initiatives that the Municipality plans to implement in the next phase, including the unified platform on the Municipality's website that will outline all investment opportunities offered by the Municipality. The platform offers the opportunity to submit a new idea or take advantage of an existing investment opportunity, get the idea or opportunity evaluated and approved, and manage contracts. The new platform supports investors in making decisions by providing demographic and engineering information on areas in Dubai apart from offering exclusive opportunities for young people.

They were briefed on the Geospatial Digital Twin Project, a digital replica of the emirate in the form of 3D maps, containing extensive information related to facilities, assets, population, business, transportation and the environment. By modelling city expansion and connecting all entities involved to coordinate their efforts and anticipate the future, the Project seeks to enhance the quality of life of residents. The project supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and makes significant contributions to shaping a bright future for the emirate.

The initiative also supports the Dubai Metaverse Strategy by providing a true 3D map of Dubai needed by Metaverse applications to offer reliable services.

Their Highnesses were also briefed on a project focused on converting biogas into energy being implemented by Dubai Municipality, with the aim of enhancing sustainability in the operation of infrastructure assets, and reducing energy consumption by 50% annually, supported by an advanced sewage system. With network lines extending more than 3 million metres, the system includes 10 main pumping stations, 110 substations, and 56 rainwater pumping stations. The system also includes two wastewater treatment plants, the Warsan plant, with a capacity of 260,000 cubic meters per day, and the Jebel Ali plant, with a capacity of 675,000 cubic meters per day.

Their Highnesses were also briefed on the ‘Dubai Beautification Agenda’, aimed at adopting innovative projects and initiatives for landscaping the city and promoting the well-being of residents and visitors through landscaped streets, intersections, pedestrian walkways, residential areas, public squares and historical sites.

They also watched a strategic drill simulation focused on repairing a broken irrigation pipeline while touring the Command and Control Centre, which serves as the primary platform for managing and monitoring all Municipality operations in Dubai. The Centre supports the work of first responders, who are in charge of managing crises and emergencies. It further helps the Municipality’s leadership team expedite decision making by using the best and most up-to-date geospatial analysis tools and technologies and advanced methodologies.



