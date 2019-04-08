Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Gov’t second line of leadership

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, emphasised the importance of effective coordination between government entities and the significance of preparing the next generation of leaders as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The remarks by Sheikh Hamdan came during a meeting with figures from the second line of leadership at Government of Dubai entities in presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; Mohammed Abdullah Al Shaibani, Director General of Dubai Ruler’s Court; and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The meeting comes in line with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s keenness to engage with figures from the second line of leadership at government entities to encourage the spirit of innovation and teamwork to cement the status of Dubai Government as a leader in providing the best services to citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed thanked the executives for continuous work to maintain the leadership of Dubai and boost its competitiveness as part of the emirate’s strategy to sustain growth and create a better tomorrow for the generations to come as per the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE.

The meeting is part of a series of meetings focused on enhancing teamwork and discuss innovative approaches to further enhance the competitiveness of Dubai.