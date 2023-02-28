Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai search and rescue teams that participated in Operation ‘Gallant Knight 2’

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Yestrday met with members of the search and rescue team of Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services who took part in Operation “Gallant Knight 2” in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during the meeting that took place in Expo City Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Dubai highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to those in need in times of adversity, guided by the ideals of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE today, under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, remains committed to providing a helping hand to communities around the world facing crises, he said.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the heroic role and high levels of efficiency of the teams from both entities who joined the UAE search and rescue crew as part of the operation to support people that were affected by the devastating earthquakes that recently hit Turkiye and Syria. The teams took part in the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation stages of the operation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Colonel Khalid Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the leader of the search and rescue team, about the team’s rescue operations in the Turkish city, which was heavily affected by the earthquakes. The success of the mission reflects the advanced capabilities of the Emirati team in dealing with emergencies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.