Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Cityscape Global 2018

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today morning officially inaugurated the 17th edition of Cityscape Global 2018 exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Sheikh Hamdan was given a whistle stop tour of the stands on display at Cityscape including country pavilions of Egypt and Malta.

The exhibition is attended by notable developers from the UAE and beyond, such as Nakheel, Azizi Developments, Damac Properties, Arada, RAK Properties, Orascom Development, and Deyaar.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre and Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the history of the exhibition and its development in terms of space and number of participants over the last 17 years.

This year’s edition of the event has attracted more than 300 companies.