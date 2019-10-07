Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 2019

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today officially inaugurated the 39th GITEX Technology Week and the 4th edition of GITEX Future Stars at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Taking place from 6th-10th October, the event features 4,500 companies representing 100 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the steady growth of the event, which is the largest IT industry gathering in the region and one of the world’s leading technology-related events.

"The exhibition sector in Dubai has developed considerably over the years from a platform for the launch of new products to a stage for innovation, opportunities and exchange of ideas and expertise. Today, GITEX has evolved into an event where technology leaders share their vision," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed exhibitors from various parts of the world. "The event’s ability to attract thousands of companies from the region and the world, ranging from global IT giants to upcoming companies, opens new opportunities for us to work with the rest of the world in finding solutions that can make people’s lives easier and happier. Our partnership with major global technology firms offers us fresh possibilities to enhance our strategic objectives and become one of the front-runners in the fourth industrial revolution," he noted.

He also said that GITEX Future Stars, which is primarily targeted at startups, highlights the importance of the event as a platform for entrepreneurs and investors to interact with each other and explore growth opportunities and access to capital. Such interactions are critical for startups to grow and accomplish their objectives, which in turn will positively influence the growth of the sector, he said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was accompanied on his tour by Federal National Council Speaker Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi. Following the inauguration, His Highness went on a tour of the stands at GITEX, which feature some of the most cutting-edge and innovative technologies that organisations from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia have developed.

The Crown Prince of Dubai visited the Etisalat stand, which showcased some of the company’s solutions and products including its 5G offering and related applications. He also visited stands of local and international firms where he was briefed about diverse technologies and services.

The event, which showcases the latest technology innovations from flying cars to talking robots, is widely regarded as the biggest tech show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. One of the event’s key focuses is on how 5G is expected to transform the region and ‘change the world forever’. The future of transportation will be another key focus at the weeklong exhibition. Participants will explore the best ways to integrate electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles into the transport system. The latest innovations in artificial intelligence and the rise of robots in everyday life are other key themes at the 2019 edition of GITEX.