Hamdan bin Mohammed to lead UAE delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will head the UAE delegation to the forty-ninth session of the World Economic Forum, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from 22nd to 25th January.

The forum is witnessing an active UAE participation in 10 key sessions addressing the most important global challenges in the fields of economy, advanced science, space, artificial intelligence, environment and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to actively contribute in global efforts related to creating a better future for people.

"The UAE adopts an approach that focuses on strengthening international cooperation, and establishing a new formula of joint action aimed for the good of people; as well as taking benefit from prominent global platforms such as the World Economic Forum to shape trends, unify visions and reach a common understanding of the challenges of the next phase, to contribute to the development of appropriate solutions," he said.

The theme of this year’s edition is how to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and the opportunities and challenges emerging technologies pose for society.

The delegation includes Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department and Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

The delegation also includes the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Al Basti, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Abdullah bin Touq, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al Khouri, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Competitiveness and Statistics Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the Director General of the Public Diplomacy Office Saeed Mohammed Al-Attar, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai Financial Market Chairman Eisa Kazem, General Manager Dubai Government Media Office Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Economic Development Department Sami Al Qamzi, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation Khalfan Belhoul, and Director for Future and Global Future Councils Coordinator General, Government Department, Global Future Councils, Atraf Shehab.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Zeyoudi will participate in the "Accelerated Economy Acceleration Platform", which was first launched in 2017 to support leaders in the public and private sectors and stimulate collaborative projects aimed at achieving smooth transition to the circular economy. Identify key challenges for this sector and the objectives of 2019.

He is also participating in the "Informal Gathering of Global Economic Leaders: Avoiding Global Warming", which addresses the issue of global warming at 3 centigrade, threatening the future of the planet. The session will explore new ways to change the attitudes of governments, companies, organisations and individuals in the environment sector. What can be achieved at the United Nations' 2019 Climate Summit to accelerate cooperation by 2020 in line with the 2030 goals.

In addition, Al Zeyoudi is participating in the "Developing a Collaborative Action on Plastic Waste" to create a focused group of government leaders, businessmen and civil society leaders to discuss the establishment of a global partnership on plastic waste.

In a session entitled "Beyond GDP: Measuring Economic Progress," Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing is participating in the review and identification of the intangible factors for overall growth in light of the Global Competitiveness Report 2018, which addressed a number of factors Strengthening human capital, innovation, flexibility and gross domestic product, GDP, as key indicators for measuring economic and social progress.

Mariam Hareb Almheiri is involved in finding solutions to develop a comprehensive nutrition programme that will improve people's health and re-shape the future of the environment and security of natural resources. The meeting will discuss ways to empower consumers by providing health options which are easily accessible, promote innovation to provide sustainable and useful food, find alternatives to proteins and address non-communicable diseases caused by malnutrition.

It will also participate in a session entitled "Creating a diet: Towards a new leadership programme for work", in the presence of food system representatives, global leaders from governments, companies, technology innovators, civil society organisations and farmers' organisations, on ways to further develop a program to expand transformational technology solutions across agricultural value chains And the broader food system.

The session will launch the "Innovation Concept" through a specialised platform that serves as a mechanism to support global leaders in guiding new policies, investments and synergies, with a view to disseminating innovations on a large scale while providing a framework for a global collective action plan.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri is participating with a number of experts and officials to discuss ways to introduce a new model of competitiveness in the 4IR during a session entitled "Competitiveness in the digital age", which serves as a platform to link efforts and explore aspects of cooperation between the government sectors And the evolution of the concept of intangible assets such as patents, trademarks, algorithms, human capital and data and their role in shaping the competitiveness of the world's future economies.

She will also participate in a session entitled "Linking Science to the Community", which will discuss how to bridge the gap between science and society and the importance of incorporating scientific and scientific research into government policy development in light of the large differences between accelerating scientific developments and societal attitudes.

In the field of space exploration, Al Amiri participates in the "New Space Age" session, which covers developments in this sector, the entry of new actors and the standards and policies necessary to ensure that the new space age benefits humanity through joint cooperation in space science and space exploration.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama is leading the discussions of the Arab Road to Entrepreneurship session, which is being held within the World Economic Forum, and discusses ways of collaborating in developing solutions to the challenges of promoting entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

The World Economic Forum, WEF, is a global platform for leaders of countries and heads of government. This year, more than 3,000 participants from around the world represent business leaders, entrepreneurs, economists and financial experts, government and private sector representatives and universities. The forum addresses the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution era in terms of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, fine medicine, self-driving vehicles, Internet things and others, and reviews the frameworks of understanding the transformational power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Global Dialogue series focuses on several areas: global dialogue on geopolitics, multi-concept world, global dialogue on the future of the economy, global dialogue on industrial systems predicting how the Fourth Industrial Revolution will provide future opportunities, and a global dialogue on cybersecurity to ensure The security and reliability of digital innovation, a global dialogue on human capital to revisit the concept of change of work, and a global dialogue on institutional reform to review global institutional frameworks to ensure their relevance to the new political, economic and social context.