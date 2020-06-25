Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said a strong foundation of scientific and academic research is essential to realise our aspirations for the future.

To create a solid research base, it is critical to continue efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for the academic and research community in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"His Highness’s vision inspires us to develop our national human capital which is critical to accelerating our sustainable development journey in every sector. Investing in scientific and medical research and the healthcare sector represents one of the nation’s key strategic priorities," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Our strategy is focused on developing initiatives to foster innovation and enhance the quality of education. We believe this is vital to finding unique solutions to the challenges we face and opening new paths to accelerate our journey to the future. The progress achieved by our scientific establishments reassure us about our ability to establish leadership in this domain. The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is one of the prime examples of establishments in our country that provide a high quality of education. Such institutions are critical to enhance the healthcare sector and the quality of healthcare services, which are integral elements of Dubai’s plan to achieve sustainable development," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he visited MBRU, accompanied by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, and Chairperson of its Board of Trustees; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Secretary General of MBRU and Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine. Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU and Head of Dubai's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

During the visit, His Highness toured the main building of MBRU and was briefed about its plans, initiatives, programmes, accomplishments and private sector partnerships. Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Al Maktoum Medical Library and met virtually with a number of patients who have benefited from the University’s programmes.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Medical Simulation Centre, a fully accredited medical education and training facility equipped with hospital-grade equipment. The Centre is the largest such facility in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the MBRU Community Immunity Program, which seeks to break the chain of COVID-19 infection by raising awareness of how infectious diseases are transmitted and proposing solutions and concrete preventive actions to combat the virus.

His Highness also met with the team of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, which includes 1,800 employees from the public and private sector who work on ensuring coordination and aligning the efforts of healthcare establishments and frontline organisations to counter COVID-19. His Highness was briefed by team leaders of the Centre on its operations, plans and research efforts.

The Dubai Crown Prince also visited Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, where he was briefed by Dr. Khawla Humaid Belhoul, Director of Dubai Dental Clinic, about the College’s plans and objectives. His Highness also toured the University’s children’s dental clinic, VIP dental clinic and dental laboratories. MBRU is the only university in the UAE where all postgraduate dental students are recognised as specialists in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the University to promote the healthcare sector in the country by developing scientific research and medical education. MBRU is on the right path to accomplish its objective of becoming a global hub dedicated to research and innovative healthcare education to serve humanity, His Highness said.

MBRU is home to 259 students from 32 countries. UAE nationals represent 34% of total students.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.