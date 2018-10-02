Hamdan bin Mohammed visits ‘Smart Area Project’ at Muraqqabat Police Station

By WAM

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commended the role of Dubai Police in ensuring the safety and security of society by implementing a comprehensive policing system based on the highest international standards, which helped lower crime rates to its lowest ever level.

His Highness also commended Dubai Police personnel for their professionalism and the commitment of the General Headquarters of the Dubai Police to provide them with high-quality training and equip them with best-in-class equipment and technology.

His Highness’ remarks came as he visited Muraqqabat Police Station where he reviewed its ‘Smart Area Project’. His Highness was welcomed by the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai HE Abdulla Al Basti, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and a number of senior officials of Dubai Police.

He was briefed about the ‘Smart Area Project’, which is part of the Dubai Police Strategy 2016-2021 and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Plan 2018-2021 which aims to introduce AI in the security sector.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the best ways to implement AI and its use in combating crime.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his gratitude to His Highness’ for his visit and his continuous support for the development of the security sector. He also thanked His Highness for supporting Dubai Police’s efforts to harness AI to increase efficiency and professionalism in Dubai Police.

The ‘Smart Area Project" aims to introduce AI and the latest technologies to fight crimes in order to achieve a ‘zero crime rate’ in the future.