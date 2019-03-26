Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates King’s College Hospital London Dubai Hills

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, today inaugurated King’s College Hospital London Dubai Hills, in the presence of a number of dignitaries including Andrew Jackson, British Consul-General in Dubai.

After the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and attendees were given a guided tour of the state-of-the-art hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed H. Al Tayer, Chairman of King’s College Hospital London in the UAE, said, "We are honoured to have had H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum officiate at the opening of King’s College Hospital London in Dubai Hills. This facility is a flagship hospital, not just for the brand, but the UAE as a whole, raising the bar for medical care in the country and building Dubai’s reputation as a global medical tourism destination, in-line with the vision of the government of the UAE."

During the ceremony Christian Schuhmacher, CEO of King’s in the UAE, also unveiled the King’s College Hospital London’s Manifesto of Care, a pledge which encapsulates the brand’s essence and outlines King’s commitment to the UAE. The manifesto, signed by all King’s medical staff, makes five promises: to provide patients with the best of British healthcare; to never over-prescribe or carry out unnecessary tests; to safeguard King’s medical legacy, giving patients in the UAE access to the hospital’s network of world-class experts; to treat patients with respect and dignity; and to always ensure patients’ safety, comfort and peace of mind are the hospital’s priority.

Commenting on the Manifesto of Care, Schuhmacher said, "The official opening of our state-of-the-art hospital and the unveiling of the King’s Manifesto of Care is further proof of our unique approach to healthcare in the UAE. Everything King’s College Hospital’s Doctors do is driven by best practice care pathways and the desire to put the health outcomes of patients before anything else. We are committed to using evidence-based care and our links to King’s College Hospital in London to give our patients a world-class healthcare experience."

The flagship 100-bed Dubai Hills hospital is the fourth King’s facility in the UAE; the other three being Medical Centres based in Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, in addition to a Medical and Surgical Centre in Abu Dhabi. All King’s facilities in the UAE have a direct link to King’s College Hospital in London.

King’s College Hospital London has been brought to Dubai through a joint venture with Al Tayer Group, Dubai Investments and the UK-based Ashmore Group.