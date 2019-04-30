Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 'M-Station Extension' project

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, inaugurated the extension project of M-Station in Jebel Ali, the largest power and water desalination plant in the UAE.

With the construction of the extension, the total cost of M-Station reached AED11.669 billion while its production capacity reached 2,885 megawatts (MW) and 140 million gallons of desalinated water per day. Built according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality, the AED1.527 billion extension project added new generating units with a capacity of 700MW.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mattar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA; Saeed Al Kindi; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA; and members of the Board of Directors of DEWA. The event was also attended by a number of officials from Siemens, as well as DEWA officials.

"At DEWA, we work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to raise Dubai’s profile and make a significant improvement in its quality of life, as part of supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 goal to make the UAE the best country in the world," said Saeed Al Tayer.

He added, "To do this, DEWA has built a world-class infrastructure according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. DEWA’s efforts have also been inspired by the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA, whose support has been instrumental to our success."

Before the extension, M-Station generated 2,185MW of electricity from six Siemens F-model gas turbines, each with a capacity of 255MW, six Doosan Waste-Heat Recovery Boilers for steam generation, three Alstom steam turbines with a capacity of 218MW each. The Project also included construction of 16 fuel-oil storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres and totalling 320,000 cubic metres of fuel-oil storage.

The station produces 140 MIGD from eight Fisia desalination units, deploying Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) distillation technology, each with a capacity of 17.5 MIGD and two dual-fuel-fired auxiliary boilers.

The extension project added a total of 700MW of electricity to the M-Station. It includes two dual-fuel gas turbine generators each with a capacity of 263.5 MW, two Waste Heat-Recovery Boilers for steam generation and a back pressure steam turbine from Siemens with capacity of 173MW.

The extension’s design has a 90 percent fuel efficiency, which has increased the plant’s overall fuel efficiency from 82.4 percent to 85.8 percent, which is one of the highest fuel efficiency rates in the world. The extension project has increased M-station’s total capacity to 2,885MW. DEWA continuously works to build a robust infrastructure to enhance its total production capacity, which is currently 11,100 MW of electricity and 470 MIGD of water production.