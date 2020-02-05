Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Health Authority, DHA, officially inaugurated today the 24th edition of UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, AEEDC Dubai, aimed at shedding new light on the latest scientific and technology advances in the world of dentistry.

Running until 6th February, 2020, AEEDC Dubai 2020 being held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme, "Education and Innovation Transfer".

During the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted that AEEDC Dubai is the Largest International Annual Scientific Dental Conference and Exhibition in the world.

Following the inauguration, he toured the exhibition, accompanied by Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of DHA; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Gerhard Seeberger, President of the FDI World Dental Federation; Dr. Robert Edwab, Executive Director of the Greater New York Dental Meeting; heads of scientific societies, and many prominent personalities and representatives from the largest dental agencies in the world.

This year, AEEDC Dubai is showcasing its biggest ever trade show, hosting 18 country pavilions including China, Italy, Germany and South Korea.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan praised the active role played by AEEDC Dubai in attracting a wealth of global dental talent including world renowned doctors, specialists and industry experts from across the globe to visit Dubai and witness the most modern technology advances in dentistry practice.

This year, AEEDC is witnessing the participation of over 4,000 international brands displayed by 3,000 international companies.

While some leading dental brands are displaying new ceramic systems and clinically established well-proven alloys and materials for aesthetic restorations, other dental companies are exhibiting the latest in digital dentistry.

On the first day, AEEDC Dubai 2020 addressed some of the most trending topics in dentistry such as "Digital Sensitivity in Bone Identification", "Aligners and Smile Design: Key Factors for Predictable Outcomes", "The Best Root Canal Filling Material Ever", "Endodontic Retreatment: Is It Always An Option?", "Advantages of Dental Microscope in Esthetic Dentistry", "Direct Composite Restorations - Potential for Improvements", "Updates for Light Cure Technology" and "Beyond Dental Photography".

