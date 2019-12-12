Hamdan bin Rashid receives EFQM delegation

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, today received, in his palace in Zabeel, a delegation from the European Foundation for Quality Management, EFQM, headed by Russell Longmuir, CEO of the Foundation, Samuli Pruikkonen, Senior Manager, Assessment & Recognition, and Isra'a Mobideen, Regional Director of the Foundation's Middle East Office in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and several officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation and joint programmes between the foundation and the EFQM, as well as ways of enhancing them and developments to the "the Hamdan – EFQM Educational Excellence Award."

Longmuir presented Sheikh Hamdan with the "Certificate of Strategic Partnership," which is granted to the EFQM’s strategic partners and recognises Sheikh Hamdan’s role in supporting the partnership between the two foundations, contributing to the launch of the model, to assess educational quality and is a leading international programme in this area.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the delegation and praised the efforts of the EFQM and its role in consolidating the culture of quality and supporting institutional strategies towards using the best scientific standards, to achieve customer satisfaction and sustainable development.

"The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance continues to deserve the merits of its support for education, especially in the UAE, to advance its development efforts, in light of the support received by the education sector from the country’s leadership and government," he said.

Longmuir highlighted the importance of the partnership between the EFQM and the foundation, which resulted in the development of a global model of education.

"The EFQM is looking forward to adopting this model, in cooperation with the foundation, in the UAE and internationally," he said.

The model is the first joint model between the foundation and EFQM that evaluates educational performance in schools. It will be available for application and assessment in the 2020/2021 academic year.