Hamdan bin Zayed continues touring Al Dhafra Region, meeting Emiratis in Liwa

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has continued his inspection tours to Al Dhafra Region cities and meeting with Emiratis which goes in line with his desire to communicate with them and reassure on their living conditions.

He paid a visit to Abdullah Abdullah Jadeem Al Mazrouie and Khabab Murshid Maktoum Al Mansouri.

They welcomed Sheikh Hamdan's visit and expressed their families happiness about it.

Sheikh Hamdan and the audience exchanged cordial talks which mirror the strong bonds between the UAE's wise leadership and Emiratis and hailed the attention given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to prosperity and progress of the homeland.

A number of officials accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during his tour.