Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al Dhannah, tours AD Ports Group’s development projects in Al Dhafra

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated Mugharraq Port in Al Dhannah city, Al Dhafra Region. The port, strategically located on the western coasts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has been providing offshore, oil and gas, general cargo, logistics support, bulk and break-bulk handling services since 2017.

Mugharraq Port was granted international port status by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code), enabling the port to establish relationships with international oil and gas companies and handle essential cargo, including oil and petrochemicals. The port received its first international shipment in August 2022.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group; Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Rashed Lahej Al Mansouri, Director-General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on Mugharraq Port’s facilities and its expansion activities.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the most prominent projects within the Al Dhafra Region, including the development of Sila, Fiyay and Al Dhannah ports, in addition to the new marine operations on Al Fiyay Island. These projects are part of the Al Dhafra Region development plan being implemented by AD Ports Group, under the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the efforts of AD Ports Group in developing world-class economic and commercial infrastructure to consolidate the distinguished position of Abu Dhabi, stressing on the support of the wise leadership for development projects in the Al Dhafra region, given its strategic importance to the UAE.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said, “These projects will not only contribute to the development of the Al Dhafra Region and its community ports, but will also be reflected in the entire region as it revives the economic and commercial fields that will contribute to attracting investment to the region.

“Today’s inauguration of Mugharraq Port reflects our commitment to the continued enhancement of our wider maritime and logistics capabilities within the Al Dhafra Region. The improved infrastructure means it is now capable of attracting businesses from all over the world, and will contribute to the establishment of local initiatives and business projects to achieve further growth and prosperity for the region’s residents,” he added.

For his part, Al Ahbabi stated, “H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s inauguration reflects his commitment to closely monitoring the major infrastructure projects in Al Dhafra Region. As a Group, we aim to support the wise leadership’s goals in positioning this region as a premier trade and logistics hub for the energy and shipping sectors.

He explained, ""Our significant enhancements to Mugharraq has greatly elevated its offshore oil and gas service offerings and marks an important milestone in the region’s development. AD Ports Group’s strategic investment projects will continue to aid the development of the Al Dhafra Region, as well as promote growth opportunities for local businesses, supporting economic growth, enhancing leisure and recreation, and preserving the region’s rich maritime heritage.”

Capt. Al Shamisi expressed his sincere appreciation for the support and attention of His Highness to the Group’s strategic projects in Al Dhafra Region. “The upgrades implemented within a number of our ports across the Al Dhafra Region strategically align with our wise leadership’s vision, while preserving and protecting the marine environment for future generations. The expansion of Mugharraq Port will attract more international companies, particularly within the energy and shipping sectors, which will significantly benefit from the specialised services offered," he said.

Mugharraq Port is a significant hub for the offshore oil and gas sector, and recent improvements have further enhanced its capabilities. These improvements include an additional 400 metres of heavy lift quay wall, increased bearing capacity, and the expansion of yard space and warehousing. As a result, Mugharraq Port now has the potential to attract leaders in the global energy industry, create new trade opportunities, and serve a wide range of vessels, including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, and chemical tankers.

The port's strategic proximity to key upstream oil and gas projects in the region reinforces its position as an ISPS port that is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of international operations.

