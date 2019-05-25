Hamdan bin Zayed opens new ERC headquarters

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, opened last night the new ERC headquarters at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi.

Present were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, senior officials and ERC staff.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the support given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the humanitarian works and his initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of people around the world. He also lauded the vital role played by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in support of the national humanitarian and charitable organisations, including the ERC.

Sheikh Hamdan also referred to the significant support given to the ERC activities by the partners and donors, enabling it to excel in the fields of humanitarian works.

In the opening speech, Dr. Hamdan Musalam Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the ERC, said the dream of a permanent building from which the ERC can continue its growing operations has become true, thanks to the continuous support of the leadership and the close following by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the ERC, said the heptagon-shaped building sympolises the seven emirates of the UAE, as well as the seven principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

As part of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan also launched the new ERC vest. The vest is worn during the various relief and emergency operations.

During the ceremony, the ERC bestowed the Goodwill Extraordinary Ambassador title on Emirati artist Hussain Al Jasmi, in recognition of his strong support to its humanitarian and development activities and programmes.

Meanwhile, and in presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ERC and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, signed an agreement to strengthen partnership in humanitarian and community domains.

Under the agreement, ADNOC will provide support to the ERC's humanitarian programmes in the UAE and abroad. The company will also provide an annual financial support to the ERC and sponsor its campaigns.

The agreement also provides for development of a joint strategy to exchange expertise and know-how.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Dr. Hamdan Musalam Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the ERC.

The agreement comes in line with the directives of H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build constructive partnerships among the public and private organisations and companies in the UAE to boost the ERC's initiatives and to enhance the UAE's developmental role in the international humanitarian arenas.

After signing the agreement, Dr. Sultan AlJaber said : “In line with our leadership’s guidance and the Year of Tolerance, we’re pleased to sign this agreement with Emirates Red Crescent to emphasize the importance of humanitarian cooperation, both in the UAE and beyond.”

"We at ADNOC are proud to collaborate with the ERC under the aegis of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC. This collaboration coincides with the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, reflects the progress of the humanitarian and social works in the UAE and provides a shining example for synergies among the national companies and social institutions through implementation of programmes to ease the suffering of the underprivileged," he added.

Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei said that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has always attached great importance to partnerships in the ERC's programmes.

He welcomed the agreement with ADNOC as a precursor for wider cooperation and coordination to serve the various segments of the beneficiaries.

"This step adds another dimension to the ERC's partnership programmes with both public and private sectors," he added.