Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leadership for ERC’s work

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, praised the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the ERC’s work.

"Our leadership has adopted a unique approach and has prioritised humanitarian giving, setting an example of the creative handling of humanitarian issues," he said.

During the first remote meeting of the Board of Directors of the ERC in 2020, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan and held through video conferencing, he stressed that the UAE’s initiatives have strengthened its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect the country’s vision of promoting the values of giving.

He also highlighted the UAE’s support for other countries suffering from the pandemic, noting that it has sent medical aid to many nations around the world.

Sheikh Hamdan then pointed out that the efforts of the ERC both inside and outside the country are continuing, highlighting the UAE’s constant efforts to provide needy people around the world with basic supplies without discrimination.

Reducing restrictions and the country’s gradual return to normal life do not mean that the pandemic has ended, but community members must be careful and follow appropriate preventive measures, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan praised philanthropists and expressed his pride at their generous initiatives while praising the relevant role of the ERC’s volunteers during the global health crisis, stating, "We, in the ERC, are working as one team, with every one of us performing our duties. I am proud of the work of our volunteers both inside and outside the country, and we appreciate their efforts despite the dire conditions they are facing. The children of Zayed are capable of assuming their responsibilities."

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the ERC’s new board members and wished them luck and success, and thanked the members of the previous board and lauded their role in reinforcing the work of the ERC, making it a leading regional and international humanitarian organisation.

During the meeting, attended by Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the ERC’s board members reviewed several reports on community initiatives carried out by the ERC presented by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, who pointed out that these initiatives benefitted 1,646,656 people in the country since the start of the crisis.

He also noted that these initiatives include providing health parcels to 490,000 people, as well as logistical support and quarantine requirements to 50,000 people, adding that 700,000 people benefitted from food parcels distributed by the ERC, in addition to 4,166 people from its remote learning support initiative.

