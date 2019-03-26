Hamdan bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received here today Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance fraternal relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Presidential Flight, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.