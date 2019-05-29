Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman, Organising Committee of 'Al Dhafra 2019'

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received at Al Nakheel Palace, Chairman and members of the Higher Organising Committee of the Hamdan bin Zayed Football Tournament, ''Al Dhafra 2019".

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed from Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Committee, about an explanation about the championship that was organised at the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the high-level technical performance and fans number that exceeded expectations. He also extended thanks for sponsors of the tournament, participating teams, organisng committees and media that reflected the championship's success.