Hamdan bin Zayed visits Emirati patient at Cleveland Hospital

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghannoum Al Hameli at the Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi to check on his health, as part of His Highness' efforts to show due care and interest in Emirati citizen's well-being.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his best wishes to Al Hameli and his family on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Al Hameli and his family thanked Sheikh Hamdan for the visit, adding that this gesture highlights the support of the wise leadership for Emiratis, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.