Hamed bin Zayed highlights UAE's investment environment in St Petersburg Forum

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, is participating in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF), being held here on June 6th-8th.

Sheikh Hamed attended the event's inaugural session, which was addressed by President Vladimir Putin in the presence of a number of key politicians, decision-makers, economists, business leaders, academics and media as well as civil society representatives from all over the world.

He met with a number of senior Russian government executives and key officials and exchanged knowledge over a number of investment-related issues of common interest.

The event is being held under the theme of "Establishing the Agenda for Sustainable Development".

During his meetings with participating international officials, Sheikh Hamed highlighted the incentives provided by UAE for foreign investors and business opportunities available in various sectors.

This is part of UAE's strategy for attracting more FDIs and strengthening the country’s competitive edge in the region and beyond.

A leading global platform organised since 1997, the forum annually organises extensive outdoor activities, business forums and meetings for business representatives. Major economic issues concerning the Russian Federation, emerging markets and the world as a whole are also mooted.