Hazza Al Mansoori's home return scheduled for Saturday 12th October

By WAM

Hazza Al Mansoori’s return to the UAE is scheduled for Saturday 12th October, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Al Mansoori along with Sultan Al Neyadi will be back to the UAE accompanied with MBRSC Chairman, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, and the Director General Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani.

Upon return to Earth from his scientific mission aboard ISS, Al Mansoori underwent medical check ups and tests at the GCTC.

These medical tests were part of his scientific mission to study the effect of microgravity on human body. It was the first time that these experiments are performed on someone from the Arab region.

Hazza Al Mansoori undergoes medical experiments at Stars City

Carrying on his scientific mission, Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, underwent a number of medical experiments, including thorough medical tests by specialists in Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, GCTC, at Stars City in Moscow, Russia.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, the flight surgeon, is following up on the experiments and on Hazza’s medical condition. The studies, which include testing the effects of microgravity and space flights on the human body vital indicators, are conducted for the first time on an Arab astronaut.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, said, "Carrying on with the medical studies is an important part of the UAE’s first manned mission to space. Through the work of the UAE Astronaut Programme team and in partnership with the global agencies, we ensure the success of the scientific mission, which will add new and important data to the global scientific community about the impact of space missions on human beings."

He added, "We work as per the wise leadership’s vision, by ensuring that the space projects and programmes launched by MBRSC reap benefit on a regional and global levels. This is what Al Mansoori’s mission to the International Space Station, ISS, strives to achieve."

MBRSC confirmed that the medical tests and studies carried out on Hazza Al Mansoori during his stay in Moscow are in collaboration with Roscomos and the European Space Agency, ESA.

The experiments include testing sensory adaptation, in comparison to a similar test performed on him during his presence at the ISS. Al Mansoori is also undergoing Osteology test; studying bone status indexes, body composition, and endocrine regulation in astronauts, before and after short-term space flight, as well as body composition, fluid shifts, physical activities, and astronaut nutrition.

Moreover, Al Mansoori is completing comprehensive diagnosis for the kidney, thyroid, and digestive system using ultrasound, in addition to the study of autonomic regulation of cardiovascular system, central hymodynamics, and the influence of space flight factors on the spatial distribution of the energy of heart contractions.

The medical studies included the cardio-vector experiment which studies the heart rate variability analysis in comparison between Earth and space; as well as the motor control and countermeasures which is the study of mechanisms of action and efficiency of different countermeasures against disturbances in the astronaut’s motor activity under space flight conditions. Al Mansoori also underwent today the balance experiment which was also done hours before his flight to ISS, and the time perception experiment of which the first phase was conducted in Germany before the flight.

Salem Al Marri, the UAE Astronaut Programme Manager, said, "The experiments Hazza is undergoing now are part of his scientific mission which started before his flight to ISS; he is going through a number of medical checks to study the effects of space flights on humans. The objective is to find answers to questions posed by the scientific community."

"Hazza is in good health condition and high morals. His mission continues after he’s back to the UAE, when he will be sharing his experience with a number of academic and scientific entities," he added.

Al Mansoori has conducted 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, ESA, NASA, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA. Six of these experiments were conducted in microgravity, and the results of the two environments are to be compared. The experiments include studying the reaction of vital indicators of the human body aboard the ISS, as well as other physical, biological and chemical experiments. Al Mansoori is the first astronaut from the Arab region to participate in such research.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA. Launched in 2007, this fund, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, aims towards supporting research and development within the ICT sector in the UAE, helping it to grow into a nationally significant industry with a leading place in the world.