Hazza bin Zayed attends group wedding

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, this attended a mass wedding grouping 16 couples from Al Mushref area, Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the wedding was organised at Mushref Majlis in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Sheikhs congratulated the couples on the occasion and wished them happy and stable family life.

In turn, the couples extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the noble gesture and his patronage of mass weddings.

Among those who also attended the event were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and other officials.