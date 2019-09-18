Hazza bin Zayed condoles martyrs' families in Fujairah

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Tuesday offered condolences to the families of Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani and Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who martyred while performing their national duty in operations field.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Hanya Areas in Fujairah, Sheikh Hazza extended his heartfelt condolences and solace to the families of the martyrs.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to their families.