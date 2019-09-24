Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates 'King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street' in Abu Dhabi

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered that one of the main streets in Abu Dhabi to be renamed in honour of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The move is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in honour of the achievements of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Monday inaugurated King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, coinciding with the celebrations of Saudi Arabia's 89th National Day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Executive Committee; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, along with other government officials.

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street is one of the most active streets in Abu Dhabi. The 4.6 km long street starts from King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street all the way to the intersection of Al-Alam and Al-Kasser Streets. The street leads to the most important cultural and tourist landmarks in the UAE, including The Founder's Memorial, Marina Mall and ADNOC headquarters.

The street is characterised by plants overlooking Marina Breakwater in an area that attracts a huge number of visitors, as it is considered as one of the most beautiful streets in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Ahbabi said, "The decision to rename one of our most popular Abu Dhabi streets, is to honour the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, and to reinforce our unbreakable ties with the Kingdom and its people.

"Our strategic bilateral relationship encompasses various areas that benefit both countries, as recommended by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

This inauguration reflects the UAE’s appreciation and gratitude towards the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in serving the Islamic world.

King Salman has played a major role in strengthening the status of Saudi Arabia and the relationship between all GCC countries, while spreading the values of tolerance, thanks to his acclaimed humanitarian, Arab and Islamic views.