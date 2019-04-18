Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates ‘Morocco in Abu Dhabi 2019’

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated 'Morocco in Abu Dhabi 2019'.

The event is welcomed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the supervision of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohamed Sajid, Moroccan Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Adel Al Faqir, Director of the National Office of Tourism, Mehdi Qutbi, Chairman of the National Museums Foundation, and members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The event is aimed to strengthen ties between the UAE and Morocco in all areas, political, cultural, economic, touristic and others. Guests of the event will be able to learn more about Morocco, the culture of the North African country, its present, past and future, and to get acquainted with its architecture, music, art, fashion, museums, cuisine, and rich traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza stated that hosting the event in Abu Dhabi is reflective of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Morocco - two countries, which, he said, share significant commonalities in promoting the values of tolerance, love and acceptance.

" 'Morocco in Abu Dhabi' reflects the strong fraternity bonds between the two countries," he said, thanking the event’s organising committee for the neat organisation.

Sheikh Hazza toured the event, which includes various cultural, historic and artistic activities.

His tour ended at the Moroccan Heritage Museum, which contains 300 antiques, including manuscripts, oil lamps, Islamic pottery, jewelry and horse riding tools.

The event is open to the public from 15:00 to 21:00 until April 30.