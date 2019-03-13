Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates municipal centre in Khalifa City

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, praised the wise policy of the Abu Dhabi Government and its keenness to provide the best services, which will make everyone happy and continue the process of sustainable development.

Following his inauguration of a new municipal centre in Khalifa City, Sheikh Hazza stressed that the launch of the facility is part of a comprehensive municipal presence project, and is proof of Abu Dhabi’s plan to enlarge the scope of its services and reach out to all cities and regions.

Sheikh Hazza visited the centre and its operations room, which is equipped with the latest technologies and where he was briefed about its functions. He also attended an introductory presentation about the centre.

He then stressed that the new centre aims to provide customers with modern and advanced services while noting that it will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leading position, as part of a strategy to create a comprehensive working system.

The centre is the first community centre in the region that will provide services in residential areas and meet the needs of the community.