Hazza bin Zayed launches Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2019

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, opened on Tuesday, Cityscape Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s leading property investment and development event, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The three-day property event is being staged under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In its 13th edition which runs until 18th April, the international platform for construction and building industry attracts more than 60 national, regional and international developers and suppliers and sees many exhibitors unveiling major new project launches.

Sheikh Hazza, accompanied by a number of members of the Executive Council and government leaders, took a tour of the exhibition during which he viewed the latest property developments.

Later, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, also visited the event.

Informa Exhibitions, which organises the event, said that some 15,000 plus buyers and investors are expected at Cityscape Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Cityscape Conference, which will run tomorrow, and its associated Talks series, running April 17th and 18th, will probe emerging real estate industry trends and how the sector’s role in the economic equation is changing. Some of the industry’s most highly-respected business analysts, strategists and government authorities will provide insights into the most talked about topics in real estate today – both domestically and in the overseas markets - enabling attendees to learn about regional and foreign growth strategies, opportunities and hot spots and stay one step ahead of the game.

For the first time, an architecture and design programme will run parallel to the Conference, which will ‘will give a platform to architects and planners to tackle major built environment issues, including sustainability.

Cityscape Abu Dhabi is the leading property investment and development event in the nation’s capital bringing together key industry decision makers, local, regional and international investors, homebuyers, developers, government and investment authorities, architects, designers, consultants, and senior industry professionals. The event is renowned for being the barometer of the capital’s property sector, responsible for fostering partnerships and creating opportunities that drive development and investment across the country through its exhibition, conference and other content features that take place during the three-day event.