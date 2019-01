By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences to Hamad Al Har Al Suwaidi and Dr. Khalid Salim Al Baihouni on the death of Mariam Khamis Al Har Al Suwaidi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Buteen, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.