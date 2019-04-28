Hazza bin Zayed visits photography exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the First Photography Exhibition which is being held under the theme, "A World of Exchanges, Photographs 1842 – 1896: An Early Album of the World'' at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Media Company, and others.

The exhibition explores the development of photography in the early years of its existence, with the display of some rare images taken by travellers and sailors in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, India and the Americas.

Running until 13th July, 2019, the exhibition traces the dissemination of photography as a form of presentation and documentation, and an instrument of discovering and understanding the world and its people, through a wide selection of over 250 historic photographs taken between 1842 and 1896.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and Agence France-Muséums, and sponsored by the Bank of Sharjah, the exhibition includes some of the earliest photographs produced outside of Europe.

The works on display include exceptional loans from musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, Bibliothèque nationale de France, musée national des arts asiatiques – Guimet, l’Etablissement public du Musée d’Orsay, la Société de Géographie and La Cité de la Céramique – Sèvres & Limoges.

The exhibition is curated by Christine Barthe, Head of the Photographic Collections Heritage Unit at the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac.