HBMSU calls for quality and innovation to re-engineer higher education in 21st century

By WAM

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, speaking during a webinar, highlighted the need for innovation, quality and excellence to re-engineer the future of higher education and create a new generation of graduates who are qualified to lead in the 21st century.

The call was raised during Dr. Al Awar’s participation in a webinar session of the Electronic Ramadan Quality Council held with leading quality and excellence experts from the Arab region, as part of virtual meetings being organised by the Saudi Quality Council using the videoconferencing platform, Zoom.

The HBMSU's presence at the meeting reflected its support of the initiatives of the Saudi Quality Council, as well as its constant efforts to share and disseminate its leading experiences as the central hub for smart learning in the Arab region, while remaining a pioneering provider of quality education, based upon the smart learning model.

During the session, Dr. Al Awar gave a presentation entitled, "Innovation in Higher Education", and talked about the importance of seeing a fundamental shift in planning, methodologies, and educational environments, and moving away from traditional models of education.

Al Awar shared that the success of these endeavours has played a significant role in HBMSU's objective of creating a new generation of knowledge ambassadors, entrepreneurs, innovators and future leaders, and not simply becoming graduates or job seekers. He added that these efforts are inspired by the UAE’s leadership, which is currently taking advanced steps to become one of the most innovative countries in the world.

Al Awar noted that the university, which is under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and University’s President, has successfully transformed itself into a unique model for higher education.

The HBMSU also presented many innovative projects, which were presented to the international community during the "Innovation Arabia" Conferences. The smart university has made major efforts to attract leading partners from the private sector to establish creative learner laboratories that produce creative graduates, capable of becoming technology designers and producers, rather than mere consumers.

The HBMSU Chancellor also spoke about some of HBMSU's recent achievements, including the success of its online courses, entitled "Be an online tutor in 24 hours" and "How to design an online course in 24 hours", which received an overwhelming response from the global community and is available in five languages. Al Awar also discussed the success of HBMSU initiatives, such as the "Cloud Campus", "Smart Campus", and "Gamification", which represent the cornerstone of the university’s commitment to provide unique opportunities for lifelong learning and building unique experiences in creating future generations, equipped with the required tools to succeed.

