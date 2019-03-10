Head of Georgian Orthodox Church praises UAE’s tolerance

By Wam

His Holiness Ilias II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, praised the UAE’s tolerance and its efforts to provide its residents with dignified lives.

During his meeting with Issa Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia, at the headquarters of the Georgian Apostolic Autocephalous Orthodox Church in the capital, Tbilisi, he also lauded the efforts of the UAE leadership to develop its ties with Georgia, and its initiative to open an embassy in the country, while noting his visit to the UAE several years ago.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE’s leading role in promoting tolerance, upon the directives of the wise leadership, while noting the historic meeting of Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and their signing of the Human Fraternity Document.

He also highlighted the efforts to enhance the bilateral ties between the UAE and Georgia, through the signing of relevant agreements and Memorandums of Understanding and conducting mutual visits, as well as their shared mutual interests and Emirati investments in Georgia, valued at some US$1 billion.

The meeting was attended by Mounira Mohammed Al Marzouki, First Secretary at the UAE Embassy, along with local bishops and priests.