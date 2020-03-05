Health Ministry advises public not to travel amid global coronavirus outbreak

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has urged citizens and residents to avoid traveling abroad due to the spread of COVID-19 in multiple countries.

A statement issued by MoHAP today said that those who travel may face preventative measures upon their return to the UAE - at the discretion of competent authorities - including undergoing medical checks at the airport, and a 14-day home quarantine.

Those who test positive will be transferred to a designated health facility for treatment and quarantine to ensure their safety and to avoid contact with others, the statement added.

