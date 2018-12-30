Helicopter crash in Ras Al Khaimah: four on board

By WAM

The National Search and Rescue Center has announced that four people were on board Agusta 139 rescue helicopter which crashed next to Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah earlier today.

Following are the names: -Pilot Saqr Saeed Mohamed Abdullah AlYamahi -Pilot Hameed Mohamed Obaid AlZa'abi -Navigator Jasim Abdullah Ali Tunaiji -First Aid Man Mark Roxburgh. The National Search and Rescue Center expresses sincere sympathies with the crew's families.