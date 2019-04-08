Hessa Buhumaid meets with Swedish Ambassador

By WAM

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has discussed with Henrik Landerholm, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, areas of cooperation and the exchange of expertise in empowering people of determination.

During a meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, Buhumaid highlighted the UAE’s experience in supporting and empowering such people, especially since childhood, in light of the policies and directives of the wise leadership.

Both sides also discussed a range of social issues, especially the ministry’s support for productive families and people of determination, as well as the importance of coordinating with the Swedish Embassy in organising joint artistic and cultural exhibitions for people of determination.

Buhumaid also explained what the UAE provides to these people, under the framework of laws and legislation that support and motivates them, while noting its efforts to achieve new national classifications for this segment of the community.

Landerholm praised the UAE’s efforts to support people of determination.