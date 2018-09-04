Hijri New Year holiday announced

By Wam

The UAE Cabinet has approved Thursday, 13th September, 2018, as a holiday for ministries and federal entities to mark the new Hijri year.

Work will resume on Sunday, 16th September, 2018.

The Cabinet takes the occasion to extend warm congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wishing them good health and well-being.

The Cabinet also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE people and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion.