Hijri New Year holiday announced in UAE

By Wam

Marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Muharram 1st, 1441, an official holiday with full pay for all private sector employees in the UAE.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, extended his sincerest greetings and blessings to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

He also congratulated the government, Emiratis and residents of the UAE on this glorious occasion and wished further progress and prosperity to the UAE and to Arab and Islamic nations.

The announcement is made based on a relevant Council of Ministers Resolution.

Islamic New Year holiday announced for government entities

The Islamic New Year holiday (1441 Hijri) for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on the first day of Muharram, according to the Islamic calendar. The first day of the Hijri New Year will be officially determined following a moon sighting later on this month.

The announcement was made in a circular released today by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, based on the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 37 of 2019.

