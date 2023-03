Hind bint Maktoum: UAE’s child protection policies and practices are an inspiration for the world

By E247

- Hind bint Maktoum: Emirati Children’s Day has become a national platform to raise awareness about children’s rights and promote the UAE’s achievements in this regard.

- “The UAE’s child protection and support experience has become a leading example not only in the region but also globally.”

- “The efforts of the Mother of the Nation have been instrumental in supporting motherhood and childhood, and providing a conducive environment for children to ensure their optimal growth.”

- This year’s Emirati Children’s Day is being held under the theme “The Child's Rights in a Safe and Sustainable Environment” in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE’s child protection and support experience has become a leading example not only in the region but also globally. This is due to the wide range of services and legislation that are designed to foster a responsible generation capable of leading the nation’s development across all sectors.

Sheikha Hind noted that the UAE’s achievements in childcare and protection are the result of the strong commitment of the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, to invest in human capital and provide all necessary resources to foster a selfless generation capable of leading the journey of development and prosperity.

Her Highness made these remarks on the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day on March 15, which has become a national platform to raise awareness about children’s rights and promote the UAE’s achievements in this regard. The day also highlights the nation’s commitment to adhering to international laws and regulations related to child protection.

Sheikha Hind commended the contributions of HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. Her Highness said that Mother of the Nation HH Sheikha Fatima’s efforts have been instrumental in supporting motherhood and childhood in the country, and in launching various programmes that provide a conducive environment for children to ensure their optimal growth and development.

Her Highness said: “The UAE has made significant progress in childcare and protection, transitioning from ensuring basic child rights to fostering future generations and discovering and supporting hidden talents. The country has created a conducive environment for children, supported by legislation that protects their rights. The UAE’s experience in this domain has become a source of inspiration, as the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood continually collaborates with ministries and federal authorities to launch programmes and initiatives that raise awareness about children’s rights. The goal is to prepare a future generation capable of serving their nation with distinction.”

Sheikha Hind noted that The National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood serves as the primary reference for decision-makers in the childhood sector in the UAE. The strategy aims to promote the rights of children and mothers in a comprehensive and sustainable environment, by enhancing child protection through an integrated and comprehensive system. Additionally, the strategy aims to promote children’s right to high-quality education, which develops their personalities and mental and physical capabilities.

Sheikha Hind emphasised that this year’s Emirati Children’s Day celebrations are being held under the theme “The Child's Rights in a Safe and Sustainable Environment” in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability. This is in line with the country’s objectives of contributing effectively to global efforts in combating climate change. Additionally, as the UAE is hosting COP 28, its outcomes are expected to have a direct impact on human health and the future of children, in particular.

