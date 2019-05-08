Holy Month of Ramadan the right time to launch global humanitarian initiatives: Mohammed bin Rashid

By Wam

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the leaders and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, saying it is "an opportunity for all of us to spread the spirit of giving, direct our energy to support people in need, and enhance the culture of tolerance."

The UAE Cabinet held its meeting today, at the Presidential Palace and was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Ramadan offers a great opportunity for interaction and tolerance as well as for enhancing the culture of philanthropy. Guided by the Islamic values of peace, tolerance and giving, the Holy Month of Ramadan is the right time we launch global humanitarian initiatives."

"We have directed both government and private sectors to come up with ideas that support philanthropic work and enhance the value of tolerance, as we mark 2019 as the Year of Tolerance," His Highness added.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the Federal Law on cooperative societies, which aims to develop and regulate the cooperatives’ sector in the UAE, and to enhance its competitiveness and sustainability. The law comes to assert the role of cooperative societies in the community and economic development of the county, while enabling best practices in the sector.

The Cabinet also approved the Executive Regulation of the Federal Law on petrochemicals, which explains the rules and procedures needed for safe processing and transportation to protect individuals, environment and public and private property concerned. The regulations also highlight the necessity for raising the awareness of petrochemicals companies and the importance of building federal databases of companies operating in the field.

The UAE Cabinet also backed the restructuring of the board of directors of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, adding a new member representing the Ministry of Justice.

It reviewed the recommendations raised by the Federal National Council, concerning the polices of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Interior.

In international relations, the Cabinet adopted and ratified a number of international agreements, including the ratification of a trade and visa agreement between the UAE and the Government of Columbia, agreements with the cabinet of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kiribati on air transport services, as well as an agreement with Serbia on legal and judicial matters.