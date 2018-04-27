Hope Makers logo projected on Abu Dhabi, Al Ain landmarks

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Hope Makers initiative, the largest Arab initiative to honour the champions of giving in the Arab world, will have its logo projected on five landmark buildings in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to celebrate community and humanitarian initiatives that seek to improve lives in the Arab world.

The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and the International Petroleum Investment Company, IPIC, as well as the World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will display the logo for three consecutive evenings.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said, "During the first round of the Hope Makers initiative, I was honoured to be part of the final judging panel. I have come to know some of the real heroes of the Arab world. Their stories and devotion are unforgettable. Their experiences have inspired me and many others to ask countless questions about life, our role as individuals, and the contribution that each of us can make to our society."

"Together with the rest of the Arab world, Abu Dhabi is celebrating the initiative that encourages, supports and motivates the hope makers to continue their journey of giving and spreading hope. Instilling a culture of altruism is the need of the hour. Hope, openness, tolerance and culture can protect our society against negative and destructive ideas," she added.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council and CEO of ADNOC Group, said, "The UAE leadership has always proactively supported nation-building and community-building endeavours that consolidate stability, prosperity and development. The Hope Makers is a unique initiative that highlights inspiring humanitarian and community projects, and celebrates the Arab world's champions who contribute to building prosperous nations."

He added, "Projecting the logo of the initiative on the headquarters of ADNOC, a company that has played a key role in the socio-economic development of the UAE for decades, conveys our solidarity with the transformative efforts aimed at making a difference in the Arab world."

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, "Witnessing these stories of hope in the media instills in us a sense of pride in these bright role models. The least we can do is to say ‘thank you’ and celebrate their unique efforts. Highlighting the initiative does not only motivate the hope makers to continue their noble deeds, it also promotes a culture of hope in our society.

"Every teacher in Abu Dhabi has a story of determination and hope that resonates with the stories of the Hope Makers - with their determination, hope and optimistic outlook that are characteristic of the UAE capital."