Horrific fire breaks out in school bus carrying Grade 2 students, Sharjah

By Staff

A horrifying fire broke out in a Sharjah school bus with Grade 2 students on board on Tuesday morning. The school bus driver immediately evacuated all students on board and notified the Kalba Police Station after he noticed smoke emitting from the bottom of a bus.

The police immediately rushed along with the civil defense patrols to the bus site where they dealt with the incident and were able to control the fire.

The brave teams have succeeded in securing the safety of all students and transporting them safely to their school shortly after.